Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Evelyn Joan Rose, 79, of Vincent passed away at her home on Monday, July 13, 2020.  She was born June 29, 1941, in Cedartown, GA, a daughter of Charlie and Pearl Batey Dentmon.

Evelyn was a member of Marietta Church of God and Order of Eastern Star at Lowell.  She was a homemaker and seamstress and enjoyed her family.

She married Dewey Rose who preceded her in death on May 8, 2020.  Evelyn is survived by her son Elbert Scott (Patricia) Rose; grandchildren:  Moriah Wells, Alyssa Rose, Austin Rose and D. London Rose II; great grandchildren, Antonyo and Castiel Wells and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers and 4 sisters:  Billie , Lloyd, Faye, May, Earl and Martha.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 17) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Veto Cemetery.   Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

