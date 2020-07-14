Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Evelyn Joan Rose, 79, of Vincent passed away at her home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born June 29, 1941, in Cedartown, GA, a daughter of Charlie and Pearl Batey Dentmon.

Evelyn was a member of Marietta Church of God and Order of Eastern Star at Lowell. She was a homemaker and seamstress and enjoyed her family.

She married Dewey Rose who preceded her in death on May 8, 2020. Evelyn is survived by her son Elbert Scott (Patricia) Rose; grandchildren: Moriah Wells, Alyssa Rose, Austin Rose and D. London Rose II; great grandchildren, Antonyo and Castiel Wells and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Billie , Lloyd, Faye, May, Earl and Martha.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 17) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Veto Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

