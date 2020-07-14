Obituary: Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr.

Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr. was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, on July 25, 1951. He passed away at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on July 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Jerry’s home of residence was in Marietta where he had built his life with his wife Carla J. Watson.

Jerry was the second born of five boys. He had learned many different trades and jobs growing up. When he was 18 year old he was drafted into the Vietnam War. After 7 months he was honorably discharged. He continued to learn new trades until he met and married his wife on August 10, 1979. They started their family that year and had 3 children.

Jerry worked at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta for 22 years before he retired. Even through retirement he continued to work two more years, three days a week, until the corona virus caused a global shutdown.

Among many hobbies and trades, he had taught his wife how to cook and enjoyed playing golf. Most of all he enjoyed being a contractor and loved working with his hands. He even built an entire house from the ground up. If anyone needed help fixing or building anything, he was always there to lend a hand or walk them through it so they would learn it themselves.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carla J. Watson, his children, Bobbi Watson, Angela Watson-Beal (son-in-law Tony Beal) and Jerry Watson, Jr. Grandchildren: Jessica, Richard, Zachary, Andrew, Clover and Sam as well as a great granddaughter, Alice Jo; Brothers, Howard and Dale Watson.

Preceded in death by Burl Watson (father), Sarah Fletcher-Watson (mother), Ernie Watson and Dennis Watson (brothers) and Joshua Watson (grandson).

Jerry was an amazing husband and father. He didn’t care for cats, but he loved his Siamese cats, Angel and the one he always call his “dog,” Gizmo. Although he might not be with us, he will always be in the hearts of his family and the people that got to know him. He will live on through them.

There will be no services at this time upon Jerry’s request. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

