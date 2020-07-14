Obituary: Lucinda Marie Hammons

Lucinda Marie Hammons, 51, of Grantsville, WV went home to be with the lord on July 11, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on November 4, 1968 a daughter of the late Arthur Franklin and Harriet Nora Holderbaum Johnson.

She is survived by her fiance, Melvin Howard aka Pinky; her four children, Tonya Williams (Jeremiah) of Parkersburg, WV, James Hammons II of Parkersburg, WV, Mary Hammons of Walker, WV and Benny Hammons of St. Albans, WV; her four grandchildren whom she loved very much, Katherine Williams, Clayton Williams, Evan Williams and Kendra Shearer; three sisters, Jennifer Palmer (Steve) of Killbuck, OH, Edna Landon (Steve) of Killbuck, OH, Patricia Johnson of Killbuck, OH, two brothers, Michael Johnson (Tina) of Killbuck, OH and Arthur Johnson (Molly) of Wooster, OH. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by former in-laws, Myrtle M. Hammons and John D. Hammons.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. She will be laid to rest at Stemple Cemetery. Visitiation will be at Stump Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m. Due to state mandate, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. A celebration of life will occur immediately following services at Sixpence Pub and Eatery, 1956 7th St., Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

