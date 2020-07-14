Obituary: Sarah E. “Johnnie” Mees

Sarah E. "Johnnie" Mees, 99 of Friendly, WV. passed away July 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Pleasantville, WV. the daughter of the late William Clem and Sarah Messbarger.

She had graduated from Nursing School in Lancaster, OH and had worked from Anchor Hocking the original Camden Clark and St. Joseph Hospitals as a Registered Nurse and had also worked as a Private Duty Nurse. She was an avid farmer and had at one time been the WV. Farmer of the Year. She loved bowling, fishing and hunting deer, rabbit and squirrel. She was an avid W.V.U. Mountaineer Fan. She was a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church where she was very active in the Prayer Circle.

She is survived by her daughters, Martha L. Sams of Friendly, WV. Connie E. Smith of Williamstown, WV. Billie A. Doss of Cairo, WV. and Kay F. Lonas of Friendly, WV. Her grandchildren, Thomas, William, Matthew, Abigail, Nicole, Erica, Johni, Jessica and Cole. 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Mees; One daughter, Sue E. Guinn; Her siblings, William and Frances and her beloved German Shepherd "Tiger" three weeks ago.

Funeral services will be Friday at 3:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Jim Kelly officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00pm until service time.

