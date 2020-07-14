Obituary: Victoria Ellen Murray Craig

Victoria Ellen Murray Craig, of Richmond, VA, went to be with The Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Craig; son, Andrew Craig; granddaughter, Grace Craig; brothers Rodger (Debi) Murray, and James Murray; sister, Kathy Murray; niece, Nakya (Chris) Clark; great nieces, Amber (Caleb) Rich and D’Anna (Dylan) Mallory; great nephews, Marq Keen and Cayden Clark; great great niece, Kinsley Mallory; and great great nephew, Wyatt Rich; and many cousins.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patty Murray; and brother, Harold Murray.

The family wants to express their appreciation to Jean Morgan for her selfless, friendship, for Vicki through the years, and especially during Vicki’s recent lengthy medical struggles.

There will be graveside services at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Vicki’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com

