Ohio educators preparing, hoping, for start of in-person school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board approved Governor Mike DeWine’s request for $100 million for public schools, to prepare for a new school year-and for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most, like Belpre City Schools, plan to use the money for extensive cleaning of their buildings.
Belpre may also increase health personnel, something it was criticized for reducing a year ago.
“We’ve also been doing some initial planning, based on the requirements we’ve received for the reopening and restart,” says Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley. “We may have to adjust those dollars to support our health services part of our school district to make sure we have what we need in place for our students and staff to be safe.”
Marietta City Schools Tuesday held a session for its custodial staff on extensive cleaning and disinfecting of its buildings.
“We brought our entire custodial staff in and trained them on the proper use of the chemicals we use for cleaning and disinfecting,” says Superintendent Will Hampton. “We also brought in other professionals as well who work with medical facilities, to talk about how they go about cleaning and sanitizing, those facilities in regard to the situation we’re in with the COVID.”
Hampton says Marietta, like others, is preparing for the start of in-person classes in August: the first time in five months that would happen.
“We work really closely with our other people, our health department and our other Washington County schools. It’s our hope to have school. We know our best setting we can provide is in-house, with our kids in front of our teachers. We’re working really hard to provide that experience this fall.”
Here is a list of the allocations the Controlling Board approved Monday for individual school districts:
Alexander Local - $95,725
Athens City - $147,334
Federal Hocking Local - $108,932
·Nelsonville-York City - $80,586
Trimble Local - $53,118
Eastern Local - $43,413
Meigs Local - $127,907
Southern Local - $42,930
Vinton County Local - $169,320
Belpre City - $49,055
Fort Frye Local - $66,734
Frontier Local - $42,872
Marietta City - $130,116
Warren Local - $146,696
Wolf Creek Local - $37,336
