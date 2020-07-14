Advertisement

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

You can call him Ted
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEANBEYAN, Australia (Gray News) – An orphaned baby wombat is making himself at home at a New South Wales police station.

Senior Constable Tori Murray began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

The furry little recruit has the run of the station and is being raised by the officers there.

“The care that all of our officers are showing Ted is definitely the same care we provide to the community,” Inspector Charles Hutchins said.

They’re bottle-feeding him a special formula about four times a day.

If Ted is healthy enough in about a year, the officers will release him back into the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 91 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Education

Ohio educators preparing, hoping, for start of in-person school

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
While virus cases continue to rise, schools prepare for August opening

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVUP and Mister Bee team up for new protato-growing program

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Warren High School announces graduation plans

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New Parkersburg Catholic High School principal

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 Marshall University cancels August commencement ceremony

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - VOD - Planning for openings of Washington County schools

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Lawmaker says legislative session on COVID-19 unlikely

Updated: 1 hour ago