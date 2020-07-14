Advertisement

Part of Route 550 dedicated to Vietnam War hero

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Part of Route 550 in Marietta is being dedicated to one Vietnam War veteran that gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country 50 years ago.

There was a ceremony held to rename one of the streets off of Route 550 after Sergeant Meredith Barnett. He was only 20 years old when he sacrificed himself to save a fellow marine during his time in the war.

He received the Silver Star which is the second-highest honor a soldier can receive from their time in service, and as of today, his memory continues with the honor of the community providing him with a portion of Route 550 named after him.

I mean you’re looking at somebody that passed away in 1970. A young 20-year-old kid. You know, his siblings were at this ceremony. You know, they’re grown up, they have families, they have grandchildren. Something that he never got an opportunity to have. And to be able to recognize that it means a lot to the family, it means a lot, again, to the community, and certainly means a lot to our office and the veterans that we serve.

Robert Fitzgerald, Washington Co. Veterans Service Commission Executive Director

The signs showing that portion of Route 550 will be placed this Wednesday.

