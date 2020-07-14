Advertisement

Smith Orthodontics offering free braces to frontline worker

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As frontline workers continue to work during the pandemic an orthodontists office is providing their support with a free braces giveaway. Smith Orthodontics will be providing this opportunity to one frontline worker.

It’s a submission process that anyone from law enforcement or healthcare work can enter. Those that feel that someone should be nominated for this giveaway, they can submit someone from their own department or even be submitted by a family member.


Dr. Amy Smith, Smith Orthodontics

The giveaway is being extended to the end of August. If you would like more information on this giveaway or to submit someone’s name click here.

