Warren High School decides on new graduation plan

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to updated COVID-19 regulations, Warren High School has changed its plan for graduation. Graduates will be recognized on an individual basis during assigned time slots spanning July 29 - 31, according to Ryan Lemley, the school’s principal.

There will be one WHS administrator and the student’s guidance counselor present. The number of school personnel is being limited to allow each graduate to have up to 6 individuals with them.

The process of recognizing graduates will be as follows:

1. The graduate and their family will be brought into the gym on an individual basis.

2. During the allotted time slot: Graduates and their families are to line up outside the main doors of building six when they arrive.

3. If too many people arrive at the same time, event security may ask that they remain in their vehicles.

4. Students will stay on the blue X’s on the sidewalk and maintain appropriate social distancing.

5. When asked to enter the building, graduates will enter the gym door near the boys’ locker room.

6. When asked, graduates will proceed to the diploma awarding area.

7. After receiving their diploma, graduates will exit the door near the girls’ locker room and exit the building using the door above the health room.

8. Graduates and families will not be permitted to loiter in the parking lot.

9. Masks are recommended but currently not required by the ODH.

10. This event will be live streamed and there will be an edited video will be available after the event.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.