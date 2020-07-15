Advertisement

3rd COVID-19 death reported in Wood County

Victim identified as 77-year-old man, state health officials say
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A 77-year-old man is the third Wood County resident to die of complications from the COVID-19 virus, state health officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

“The passing of this West Virginian is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to his loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, which has not released any other information about the case.

Wood County has now had 195 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Statistics released Wednesday afternoon by the DHHR showed 83 active cases and 109 recovered cases in the county.

The county has seen 16 new cases since Monday morning, the MOVHD said.

