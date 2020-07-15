6th Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz offering COVID-19 antibody tests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The 6th Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Red Cross Blood Blitz is set for Tuesday July 21, and Wednesday July 22 at the Grand Central Mall.

Due to the need for social distancing as well as the amount of appointment requests, the Red Cross decided to add the Wednesday date for better convenience.

One of the major changes besides social distancing guidelines for this year’s event is that the Red Cross will be offering free antibody tests for patients.

An antibody for the coronavirus means that you may have had it some time ago, with or without feeling the symptoms. An anitbody shows that all remnants have left your body.

Officials with the Red Cross find these tests important for those wishing to donate more than just blood.

“We’re testing people that may have been symptomatic a month ago, two months ago,” said Brian Adams, Account Manager for the Red Cross. “So that way, the donor will know if they have had it, and if they have the antibodies, then there are some certain things that they might be able to do, one of those things is convalescent plasma donations.”

Those wishing to still schedule an appointment for next week’s Blood Blitz can visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1 800-733-2767.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.