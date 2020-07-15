Community organization plans a caravan demonstration around Senator Capito’s office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to a press release, West Virginia Citizen Action, along with Rise Up West Virginia and West Virginia Working Families, are planning a street protest and banner drop outside Senator Shelley Moore Captio’s downtown Charleston office at 10:30 A.M. on July 16.

The protest is planned to be in the form of a group of vehicles circling Senator Capito’s office location with signs attached and horns honking to bring local awareness to issues that have posed challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as jobs and income loss, food insecurity, evictions and foreclosures, and childcare. Demonstrators will be encouraging Senator Capito to consider a so-called “people’s bailout”.

