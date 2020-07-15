Advertisement

Community organization plans a caravan demonstration around Senator Capito’s office

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to a press release, West Virginia Citizen Action, along with Rise Up West Virginia and West Virginia Working Families, are planning a street protest and banner drop outside Senator Shelley Moore Captio’s downtown Charleston office at 10:30 A.M. on July 16.

The protest is planned to be in the form of a group of vehicles circling Senator Capito’s office location with signs attached and horns honking to bring local awareness to issues that have posed challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as jobs and income loss, food insecurity, evictions and foreclosures, and childcare. Demonstrators will be encouraging Senator Capito to consider a so-called “people’s bailout”.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/15/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/15/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Downtown PKB announces Throwdown cancellation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Following Downtown PKB’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday morning, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s 2020 Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on fairs and festivals.

News

Glenville State College announces updates to fall return to campus plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Updated guidelines for the return to campus plan at Glenville State College have been announced.

Latest News

News

School clothing allowance application period delayed due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families, has delayed the application period for the School Clothing Allowance (SCA) program due to COVID-19.

News

Memorial Health System seeking mask donations from community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Memorial Health System announced via Facebook last week that it is continuing to ask for donations of masks from members of the community.

News

Grand jury indicts 21 in Washington County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Defendants face variety of felony, misdemeanor charges

Sports

Marshall University Football QB leaves program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Isaiah Greene has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jessica Mendenhall

Updated: 5 hours ago