DeWine calls for sacrifice, issues no new COVID-19 orders

Says the virus is "spreading with a vengeance"
(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state has had almost as many deaths from COVID-19 since March, as the number of deaths the state suffered in the Vietnam war-that lasted more than a decade.

He said if the state does not change course, the Buckeye State will have a daily death toll similar to that of Florida, California and other larger states.

DeWine asked Ohioans in a statewide address late Wednesday afternoon to “sacrifice now”-including wearing a mask in public-citing the broad consensus in the health and business industries of the benefits of doing so.

But he said that’s not enough. Specifically, he called on Ohioans to think twice about mass gatherings (not mentioning trips to other “hot spot” destinations, such as Myrtle Beach) and to make sacrifices that benefit everyone.

But he stopped short of any new orders, or “walk-backs” of recent reopenings. He did not announce an order, as some have called on him to do, to wear masks in public.

The governor’s address was the first of its kind since the start of the pandemic in March. Until now, he has held news briefings-almost daily, until recently-with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and, for a long time, former state health director Dr. Amy Acton at his side, and video appearances from others.

