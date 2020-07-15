Downtown PKB announces Throwdown cancellation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Following Downtown PKB’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday morning, the organization has made the decision to cancel this year’s 2020 Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on fairs and festivals.

The Throwdown event is a dual fundraiser with the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, who have partnered with Downtown PKB for 5 years to bring this BBQ and beer festival to the community. “On behalf of the Parkersburg-Area Jaycees, we are deeply saddened by the cancellation of the annual Downtown Throwdown event. I completely support the difficult decision of the Downtown PKB administration in canceling the 2020 event with the well-being of our community at the forefront. We look forward to continuing in our partnership in other ways throughout 2020 and again next year at the 2021 Downtown Throwdown. To anyone in the public who wishes to support our organizations and the causes we represent with financial contributions or by volunteering your time, or to learn more about our contributions to the Mid-Ohio Valley, please reach out to me with the Parkersburg-Area Jaycees or Wendy with Downtown PKB for more information,” Isaac L. Snuffer, President, Parkersburg-Area Jaycees.

Downtown PKB is exploring other event options to bring to the community while watching and adhering to the on-going guidelines set forth by the Governor’s office.

For more information about the event cancellations, contact Wendy L. Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, at wendy@downtownpkb.com.

