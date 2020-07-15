Glenville State College announces updates to fall return to campus plan

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – Updated guidelines for the return to campus plan at Glenville State College have been announced.

“We are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus safely in the fall. I want to do everything in my power to ensure the health and safety of our students, employees, and community. Those concerns are at the forefront of the decisions we’re announcing today,” said GSC President Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “I believe that our plan incorporates due diligence and consultation with our campus community and our local healthcare professionals.”

To ensure their seamless transition to campus, a new development for the fall semester is the expectation that all students will be tested and results obtained one week prior to returning to campus. All students should get tested on their own in their home communities with a PCR-based COVID-19 test. The results of those tests should be brought to campus upon returning or shared with GSC beforehand (via fax or email from the healthcare facility performing the test).

When new or returning students arrive on campus for orientation or move-in activities, they will also be tested again with an on-campus, rapid antigen-based COVID-19 test.

Students who arrive on campus who have not taken a prior test will be required to have an antigen test administered by GSC twice within a 48-hour period to ensure their safety.

An illustration of the testing plan can be found at https://bit.ly/2CdVfA5.

To ensure the continued safety of the campus community, testing will continue throughout the fall semester for all students, faculty, and staff.

“These testing steps, in coordination with the wearing of masks, appropriate hand hygiene, signage throughout campus, and social distancing, are all safeguards being taken to assure all students are safe at Glenville State College. Our campus is situated among a serene, safe, bucolic setting and I believe that only benefits us in terms of this COVID outbreak,” Manchin added.

