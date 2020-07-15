Grand jury indicts 21 in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The following people were named in indictments returned on July 8 by a Washington County grand jury.

- Derek A. Hill – failure to register

- Brandon L. Addison – failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

- Chandra R. Jenkins – aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs

- Mindy S. Carder – aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs

- Jason M Grimes – improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

- Robert J. Huffman – intimidation; resisting arrest

- Darrell E. Clark – aggravated possession of drugs; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

- Levi J. Lake – aggravated possession of drugs; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

- Ashley C. Bay – forgery, two counts

- Mitchell D. Rowland – aggravated burglary; impersonation of a peace officer or private police officer

- Michael A. Porter - aggravated possession of drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

- Billy Joe Ball Jr. – burglary; theft from a person in a protected class; breaking and entering; grand theft of motor vehicle

- Samuel L. Richmond – burglary; theft from a person in a protected class; breaking and entering

- Matthew L. Jones – robbery, aggravated menacing; petty theft

- Joshua Stewart – illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; illegal manufacture of drugs

- Andrew R. Johnston – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings

- Tytus L. Shields – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl related compound; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; having weapons while under disability, three counts; receiving stolen property

- Steven A. Siegel – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; receiving stolen property

- Kyleigh D. Rymer – receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; aggravated possession of drugs; tampering with evidence

- Kelci L. Wise – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings

- Jordan Ross Dieffenbach – importuning; rape, gross sexual imposition;