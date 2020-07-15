Grand jury indicts 21 in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The following people were named in indictments returned on July 8 by a Washington County grand jury.
- Derek A. Hill – failure to register
- Brandon L. Addison – failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer
- Chandra R. Jenkins – aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs
- Mindy S. Carder – aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs
- Jason M Grimes – improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
- Robert J. Huffman – intimidation; resisting arrest
- Darrell E. Clark – aggravated possession of drugs; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Levi J. Lake – aggravated possession of drugs; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Ashley C. Bay – forgery, two counts
- Mitchell D. Rowland – aggravated burglary; impersonation of a peace officer or private police officer
- Michael A. Porter - aggravated possession of drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
- Billy Joe Ball Jr. – burglary; theft from a person in a protected class; breaking and entering; grand theft of motor vehicle
- Samuel L. Richmond – burglary; theft from a person in a protected class; breaking and entering
- Matthew L. Jones – robbery, aggravated menacing; petty theft
- Joshua Stewart – illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; illegal manufacture of drugs
- Andrew R. Johnston – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings
- Tytus L. Shields – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl related compound; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; having weapons while under disability, three counts; receiving stolen property
- Steven A. Siegel – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; receiving stolen property
- Kyleigh D. Rymer – receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; aggravated possession of drugs; tampering with evidence
- Kelci L. Wise – trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings
- Jordan Ross Dieffenbach – importuning; rape, gross sexual imposition;