Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL’s premiere edge rushers, Garrett and the Browns could have the deal completed in the next day or so. NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.

CLEVELAND (AP) — This could be the Cleveland Indians' last, best chance to end their World Series title drought for a while. The Indians figure to be a strong contender during the pandemic-shortened season because of their starting pitching and favorable schedule. How the season unfolds could also affect the future of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. He's under contract through next season. But the Indians will consider trading him for top prospects before he leaves as a free agent. Lindor has already turned down long-term contract offers from the club.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for the first time in five months, and it's a different world. That much was clear when Woods pulled into the parking lot at Muirfield Village and changed shoes while wearing a mask. And he will notice the biggest change when the biggest draw in golf plays without fans. The Memorial has no spectators. In fact, the PGA Tour says there won't be fans all the way through the Tour Championship. That's one adjustment Woods will have to make. He is used to the loudest cheers for every birdie he makes.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have already experienced notable moments with interrupted seasons. They think they’re in good shape heading into the latest. The Reds were one of the biggest offseason spenders, committing $165 million to five players in a roster overhaul and have rekindled interest in a shrinking fan base turned off by six straight losing seasons. Cincinnati gets to see how its investment plays out in a unique, condensed form coming out of Major League Baseball’s four-month freeze due to the pandemic.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Left-hander Danny Duffy will start for the Kansas City Royals when they open the season against the Indians in Cleveland next week. The 31-year-old Duffy will make his third start on opening day, although this one is far different than the others. The game July 24 will begin a season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic that will last through August and September. Duffy went 7-6 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts last season.

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour stays at Muirfield Village for the Memorial with another strong field and a big name. Tiger Woods returns to competition for the first time since Feb. 16 at his Genesis Invitational. The field includes winners of every PGA Tour event since the restart from the COVID-19 pandemic. The world ranking is so tight that everyone in the top 5 has a mathematical chance of reaching No. 1. Collin Morikawa won last week at Muirfield Village. This is the first time in 63 years the PGA Tour has held events on the same course in consecutive weeks.