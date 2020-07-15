Marshall University Football QB leaves program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Quarterback Isaiah Greene will not be taking the field with the herd this fall.

According to university officials, Isaiah Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greene would have been a red-shirt junior. In his two seasons at Marshall, he started 22 of 23 games.

During that time, Marshall was 15-8.

According to Marshall Athletics, Greene threw for 4.897 yards, 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The athletics department said it would have no further comment.

