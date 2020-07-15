Advertisement

Memorial Health System seeking mask donations from community

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System announced via Facebook last week that it is continuing to ask for donations of masks from members of the community. The cloth masks will be provided to hospital staffers and will also be made available to patients and visitors who do not have masks of their own.

Many of the masks donated are being sewn by area residents. According to Cindy Hall, the volunteer services coordinator who has also been coordinating donations to the hospital, the community has risen to the occasion and donated approximately 7,000 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, it’s been amazing...we’re so thankful to the people in the community who have donated the homemade masks to keep our patients and staff safe during this time,” Hall said. “We definitely still  see a need for new masks,” she added.

Hall added that the hospital has an ongoing need for masks to ensure masks are available for patients and visitors, as masks are required at the hospital. She noted that one local resident has donated approximately 2,600 masks to the hospital. Hall also explained that many of the individuals who have been making and donating masks have been very responsive and eager to provide new masks when needed.

Those who would like to donate masks are asked to contact Hall at chall@mhsystem.org or (740) 374-1778. Materials to make the masks can also be provided by the hospital if needed.

