Memorial Health System talks safety during heat wave

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Summer months bring on the heat waves and staying cool and safe is very important.

Memorial Health System says in the recent weeks, there has been increase in patients due to the heat.

Tyler Hill is the medical director for emergency and urgent care services at the Memorial Health System and he says its important to know the vulnerable population when it comes to heat related illnesses.

Hill says if you begin feeling fatigue, lightheaded, or overheating, immediately remove yourself from the heat and find a shaded area or a cool place inside.

“In the more severe cases, packing places like their neck, their armpits, and their groin area with cold packs and hydration,” said Tyler Hill, Memorial Health System, medical director.

Hill says it is also important to take frequent breaks from the heat and hydrate yourself to prevent heat exhaustion and heat strokes and removing layers of clothing will help you cool down faster.

Lastly, do not leave the elderly, children, or pets in the car during hot weather.

