New Parkersburg Catholic High School principal

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Mary Heffner is the new principal of Parkersburg Catholic High School for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

She is coming here after years of educational service in Florida from teaching to the administrative level. And as her first of taking over Parkersburg Catholic is going to be an unusual one because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s already working on a plan with her team to better ensure the safety of her students.

We have pulled together a crisis team. We actually just met with some medical advisors last night that include department of health, several physicians in the area, the West Virginia Department of Education, their tool box as well. Again that collaborative to find what’s going to work best for our school; working through there.

Mary Heffner, Parkersburg Catholic HS Principal

Heffner has also worked in the states of Ohio and California and has her bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University.

It’s also her first time being in Parkersburg and she enjoys the neighborly atmosphere from the residence already.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

