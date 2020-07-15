Advertisement

Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright

Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright
Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charles “Chuck” Wright, 76, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born at home at Hazelgreen, WV, the son of the late John Caris and Glady (Byrd) Wright. Chuck attended a one room school at Hazelgreen through the eighth grade and graduated from Harrisville High School in 1961. He was retired from DuPont after 33 years of service. He loved his grandchildren, family and was an avid gardener.

Chuck is survived by his son, Mel (Susan) Wright of Washington, WV; his daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Thomas of Newport, OH; one brother, Jim (Marti Lou) Wright of Elizabeth, WV; one sister, Linda (Milo) Beall of Harrisville, WV; four grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Dawson, Ashley Wright, Tabitha (Justin) Brookover and Jeff (Ashley) Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Denver Dawson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Lantz) Wright; and two sisters, Eileen Eakle and Jean Wright.

Services will be held 1:00 pm. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Regis Binder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Charles Regis Binder

Obituaries

Obituary: Roscoe Arthur Anderson

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: Roscoe Arthur Anderson

Obituaries

Obituary: Sarah E. “Johnnie” Mees

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Sarah E. “Johnnie” Mees

Obituaries

Obituary: Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Obituary: Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Updated: 21 hours ago
Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Obituaries

Obituary: Lucinda Marie Hammons

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Lucinda Marie Hammons

Obituaries

Obituary: Victoria Ellen Murray Craig

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Victoria Ellen Murray Craig

Obituaries

Obituary: James “Jimmy” Patrick Hart

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
Obituary: James “Jimmy” Patrick Hart

Obituaries

Obituary: Bryan J. McDonald

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
Obituary: Bryan J. McDonald

Obituaries

Obituary: Kathryn Wilson

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT
Obituary: Kathryn Wilson