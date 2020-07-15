Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright

Charles “Chuck” Wright, 76, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born at home at Hazelgreen, WV, the son of the late John Caris and Glady (Byrd) Wright. Chuck attended a one room school at Hazelgreen through the eighth grade and graduated from Harrisville High School in 1961. He was retired from DuPont after 33 years of service. He loved his grandchildren, family and was an avid gardener.

Chuck is survived by his son, Mel (Susan) Wright of Washington, WV; his daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Thomas of Newport, OH; one brother, Jim (Marti Lou) Wright of Elizabeth, WV; one sister, Linda (Milo) Beall of Harrisville, WV; four grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Dawson, Ashley Wright, Tabitha (Justin) Brookover and Jeff (Ashley) Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Denver Dawson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Lantz) Wright; and two sisters, Eileen Eakle and Jean Wright.

Services will be held 1:00 pm. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

