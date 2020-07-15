Obituary: Charles Regis Binder

Charles Regis Binder, 80, of Harrisville, departed this life surrounded by loving family, July 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 22, 1940 at Hulmeville, PA, the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Harper Binder. He was an engineer with Borg Warner Chemical for 19 years, Parkersburg. After retirement he owned and operated Dr. Possum Antiques specializing in antique advertising. He especially enjoyed fishing in the mountains of West Virginia.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary E. Cunningham Binder of Harrisville; sons, Eric Binder (Tina) of Marietta, OH, and Gary Binder (Jeanne) of Olalla, WA; brothers, Frank Binder (Joyce) of Huntington, and Michael Binder (Donna) of West Chester, PA; and granddaughters, Maggie Binder of Lakewood, CO, and Kiersten Binder of Huntersville, NC.

He was preceded in death by one son, Frank Binder.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

