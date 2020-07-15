Obituary: Roger William Burkhart II

Roger William Burkhart, II, 35 of Marietta passed away July 11, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a series of strokes. He was born April 18, 1985 in Marietta to Roger W. Burkhart of Ocala, FL and Diana Brachfield of Columbus, GA.

In addition to his parents, Roger is survived by his daughter Jaylin Burkhart of Marietta, a brother Joshua E. Burkhart of Marietta, grandparents Roseanna Burkhart Smith, and Michael Smith both of Dunnellon, FL, and Ronald Burkhart and Mary McCardell both of Marietta. Also surviving is a niece Avala Rose Burkhart of Marietta, an uncle Tony (Shawna) Burkhart, and many cousins and friends.

Roger was an organ donor and received a Memorial Walk from Marietta Memorial Hospital. At his request he will be cremated. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.