Obituary: Sheila Kathleen Park

Sheila Kathleen Park, 67, of Parkersburg died July 14, 2020 at Willows Nursing Home in Parkersburg WV. Sheila was born on February 17, 1953 in Wood County and was the daughter of the late William W. Taylor and Vera Murphy Taylor.

Sheila retired as a Nursing Clerk for Camden Clark after 33 years of service and was a proud Protestant.

Sheila is survived by her son Scott A. (Renee) Park of Parkersburg WV, grandchildren Aaron and Sophie Park, brothers Pat Taylor of Lakeland FL and Mike Taylor of Morgantown WV, and sister Sharon (Doug) Powell of Lacoochee FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Russell E. Park Jr., and two brothers Gerald Taylor and Donald Taylor.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, July 18th from 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

A private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, and Heart Associations.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.comCopyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.