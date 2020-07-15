Officials discuss dangers of leaving children in hot cars

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With temperatures in the nineties, it is important to remember about the dangers of hot cars.

Nationwide, nine children have died this year in hot cars and July tends to be the deadliest month.

When a car is turned off, temperatures rise quickly and can get very high in just a matter of minutes.

This can be deadly for childen as they overheat faster than adults.

There are ways for parents to prevent these deaths from happening.

“There are several nationwide initiatives that are in place where people have advocated that people take off a show and leave it in the back, or to leave a stuffed animal,” said Adam Wootton, Firefighter with the Marietta Fire Department. “Something to remind you that in our hectic day to day lives that your kids are actually still in the car. "

Officials say that if you encounter a child in a hot car, call 911 and stay by the vehicle until first responders arrive.

