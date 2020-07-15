Parks pours it on at WV Women’s Amateur golf championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Marshall senior golfer Kerrigan Parks completed a wire to wire victory at the West Virginia Women’s Amateur golf championship on Tuesday at the Barry Hills Country Club.

Parks carded at 1 under par round of 69 for a 3 day winning total of 3 under par 207.

That was good for a 15 stroke margin of victory over Susan Glasby of Huntington

Vienna’s Lauryn Davidson carded a final round of 74 for a third place finish at 16 over par 226. Davidson was pleased with her performance

“I was kind of nervous. I bogeyed the first hole, but came back pretty strong with a birdie on the 4th. I found my rhythm. I turned at 1 under, it was awesome. I tried to keep that going, . but I found some yips on 10 and 11. But I moved up the leader board each day, so I can’t be too upset with that”

Sarah Cole of Princeton and Charleston Torren Kalaskey round out the top 5.

Local finishers include Harrisville’s Sydney Brill in 11th, Vienna’s Molly McLean in a 12th place tie, Vienna’s Nicole Lincicome in 17th place, and Vienna’s Anna Earl in 23rd place

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.