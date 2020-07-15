Pirates Preview

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) -The Pittsburgh Pirates believe the shortened 2020 major league season will give them a chance to bounce back following a miserable last-place finish in 2019.

The Pirates hired Derek Shelton as manager, and the 49-year-old has brought a sense of optimism and energy to a young club looking to bounce back.

All-Star first baseman Josh Bell anchors a lineup that includes left fielder Bryan Reynolds and shortstop Kevin Newman, both of whom hit over .300 as rookies last year.

The pitching staff is in the midst of an overhaul after posting a 5.18 ERA in 2019, the second-worst mark in the National League.

