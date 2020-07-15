Pleasants County Schools unveil plans for 2020-21 school year

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) -

On Tuesday, Pleasants County Schools announced on their Facebook page, that they will be making steep changes ahead of the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first major change is that school will be in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will be designated for virtual learning, as well as deep cleaning each of the four schools before students return the following day.

Every student and staff member will be provided with, and required to wear, face coverings while inside the buildings.

School buses and other means of transportation will also be undergoing changes with seating in order to keep with social distancing guidelines.

Officials with Pleasants County schools say they know that parents and students may be concerned with coming back during a pandemic, and they admit that it will be a big challenge to stick with the state’s guidelines.

“Keeping kids safe (is the biggest challenge),” said Michael Wells, Superintendent of Pleasants County Schools. “And making sure we’re trying to follow those guidelines the best way that we can. Whether that being wearing a mask or the social distancing, again that’s going to be the challenge.”

Other specific measures and changes will be announced by each individual school; St. Marys Elementary, Belmont Elementary, Pleasants County Middle, and St. Marys High School, in the coming weeks.

