Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

The company announced the policy will begin July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/15/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/15/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Gray DC
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump spoke exclusively with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Tuesday to discuss the launch of the “Find Something New” campaign.

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jessica Mendenhall

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Ivanka Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Memorial Health System talks heat safety

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - United Way Alliance provides free masks to the public

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Learn to Swim lessons canceled

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County BOE meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago