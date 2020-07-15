Warren High School announces graduation plans

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Warren High School to have graduation July 29th-31st and will livestream the ceremony.

After talking with the health department and making the necessary arrangements to follow state guidelines.

Principal Ryan Lemley says he will present the graduates with their diplomas, recognize scholarships received, and other accolades. Graduates will be allowed to bring six guests and masks are not required, but recommended.

“This time has been difficult, we appreciate everybody’s patience through all this and we know this isn’t exactly what they wanted, but it’s the best that we can given the circumstances,” said Ryan Lemley, Warren High School, principal.

There are 172 graduates and the ceremony will be in alphabetical order on the following days:

- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29th.

- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th.

- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31st.

