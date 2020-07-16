Advertisement

Boy Scouts postpone National Jamboree due to pandemic

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have postponed next year’s National Jamboree in West Virginia, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The increasing number of cases and the pandemic’s persistence and unpredictability made it impossible for the Boy Scouts to comply with its “Be Prepared” motto, according to an announcement on the organization’s website.

The quadrennial Jamboree had been scheduled for July 21-30, 2021 at the Scouts’ Summit Bechtel site. Nearly 40,000 scouts attended the 2017 event, and President Donald Trump gave a controversial speech there.

“Planning, preparations and decisions regarding National Jamborees take place months, and even years, in advance,” the Scouts explained. “Given the current situation and the uncertain nature of future conditions, we determined we could not prepare in a manner that would provide the safest possible environment for all those involved.”

A task force will be appointed to recommend a new date, the organization said.

