Business owners wrestle with mask requirements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wednesday, Walmart announced it would require customers to wear masks in all its stores starting July 20, amid the coronavirus pandemic. But as state leaders and health officials have noticed, not everyone wears a mask where they are supposed to. West Virginia even has a mandatory mask order which is frequently not followed. Walmart plans to combat this in its stores nationwide by having an employee of each store enforce the requirement.

While companies like Walmart may be able to allocate those kinds of resources, local small business owners usually cannot.

“I can’t be a cop, I can’t monitor every person,” said David Hawkins, owner of Mother Earth Foods in Parkersburg. “Beyond anybody’s belief systems, however they choose to look at it, a mandate is a mandate because of public safety. So we adhere to that and I try to urge customers to, but am I going to stand here as a cop and try to get in arguments and things? It just kind of stirs up a lot of ill will.”

It’s a problem many small business owners are facing in Parkersburg. Ask customers to adhere to a state mandate and risk losing business, or continue to let customers go mask-less, possibly spreading the novel coronavirus even more.

Hawkins says his business is somewhat tolerant of customers not wearing masks, as most do anyway and he believes a polite approach would likely work with people who aren’t wearing a mask. If there ever was a problem, he said he would likely just ask the person to leave. But, he says it’s frustrating that he is expected to enforce the mask mandate.

“Of course, I could call the police and have them come. They’re going to be busy all day, they can’t come. You know what I mean? It just is what it is. So what do you do? I could sit there and ban people and say don’t come into the store, then again that creates a lot of ill will. And what if you get an irate customer who wants to sit there and battle you on it? What are you going to do?” said Hawkins.

Governor Jim Justice still hasn’t defined any consequences to not following his mask mandate either, making the problem more difficult to deal with for business owners.

The situation is a little different in Marietta, Ohio, where there is no mask mandate. Many business owners continue to encourage their customers to wear personal protective equipment. Some have trouble enforcing store policies for the same reasons business owners have trouble enforcing a state mandate in West Virginia; they risk losing business over it. WTAP spoke with several area businesses on Wednesday, including a few in Marietta who did not want to discuss mask policies for fear of backlash against their business.

To put it simply, some fear wearing a mask has become a political issue that they aren’t willing to weigh-in on.

“A lot of times, people take this as a political issue, and it’s really not. These exact same health recommendations, from public health officials, would be the exact same regardless of whether it was a Democrat or a Republican in office,” said Anne Goon, Health Commissioner of the Marietta-Belpre Health Department.

While some people may be uncomfortable with recommendations and orders given by health officials, Goon says these practices aren’t new. Mask wearing and self-isolation are proven methods of slowing down contagious diseases. The measures being taken now are just on a larger scale than most are used to seeing.

“It ultimately comes down to what works,” said Goon. “Masks are one big piece of what works.”

Health experts say wearing a mask doesn’t just protect its wearer; it also protects others from the person wearing it.

There is no statewide mask mandate in Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine has asked Ohioans to wear them.

“I am asking you, wherever you live, to wear a mask when in public. Some may question the wisdom of masks, but as we said when I was a prosecutor: ‘The jury is back. The verdict is in.” There is broad consensus in medical, health, & business communities that masks are critical.’ DeWine tweeted.

And while not every Ohioan is required to wear a mask, workers in stores in Marietta are. Goon says if a store wants its customers to wear masks, being a good role model is a start.

“Businesses are required to have their employees wear masks, so if they’re modeling that behavior, it’s more likely their customers will follow that model,” said Goon.

“Keep in mind that a business needs customers and employees to operate. So if we want that business to be open, we need to think about protecting the people who work there because if they get sick and they don’t have employees to cover those shifts, they have to close. Same way as if the customers all get sick. The employees wear the masks to protect customers in case they are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t have symptoms but they may be infectious. Wearing those masks protects the customers because the business needs customers too.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.