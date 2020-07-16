Construction on City Park fountain near completion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Nearly two years after the original City Park fountain was severely damaged in a storm, a new fountain is nearing completion.

The top of the fountain arrived around a month ago, and it was placed firmly atop the fountain base on Wednesday, making the exterior of the fountain look complete.

There are still a few more parts of the fountain that need to get done. Most involve cleaning, and painting parts of the fountain.

City Engineer Adam Stout detailed what still needs to be done for the fountain to be completely operational.

“We need to paint the inside of the bottom basin, landscape, clean up some of the debris, some more grading, and then turn on the pump and fine-tune it,” Stout said.

“I’m really excited about it. I think it’s really cool to be a part of this project. It’s something the city of Parkersburg had for a long time and I’m excited to see it turn on.”

Stout says they expect the fountain to be completed and operational within the next to to three weeks.

