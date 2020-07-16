Eagle Scout building “world’s biggest birdhouse”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - For his scout project, Eagle Scout James Campbell is building what his family fondly calls the “world’s biggest birdhouse.” The structure is intended to provide a location for chimney swifts, a local threatened species, to build their nests. It is being constructed near Lake Betsy in Vienna.

The projects are intended to encourage scouts to find ways to improve their community. Campbell said he was considering a number of possibilities and settled on the birdhouse after reading an issue of Bird Watcher’s Digest, a Marietta-based publication. In the magazine was an article featuring the chimney swift, and it piqued Campbell’s interest.

“Due to the fact that they’re experiencing habitat loss - and one of the things that I find very useful and that I like to work on is improving the environment - I decided that, all in all, this was a good project,” Campbell said.

The structure is quite different from what one may think of as a traditional birdhouse. Due to the specific needs of the chimney swift and the way in which the birds build their nests, a tall, vertical space suits them best. The birdhouse, therefore, will stand at 15 feet when completed. It is a labor-intensive project, and Campbell has been working with other scouts to get it built.

“Personally, I’ve found this to be, surprisingly, a very fun experience. It’s something I didn’t entirely expect but working with my fellow scouts and talking about what to do, watching the project slowly turn from a bunch of numbers on a piece of paper into a reality, is something that’s very rewarding,” Campbell said.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell has had to spread the work over multiple days and work with smaller groups of scouts, rather than bringing a larger group together to complete it in a shorter period of time. Those working on the birdhouse are wearing masks and, for much of the time, gloves. They are practicing social distancing, as well.

In addition to feeling a sense of accomplishment as a result of bringing his project to life, Campbell said the larger experience of being a scout has been enjoyable, as well.

“Overall, it’s a very positive experience and one what I’d recommend to anyone, be it if they’re interested in outdoor activities or if they’re not because there are things there for most everyone. I think that it being such a well-known organization has also helped me out, and the end goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, and knowing that that’s something you’ll be able to carry with you your entire life, is a very impactful idea that I’ve been carrying with me ever since Cub Scouts,” Campbell said.

His father, Alan Campbell, noted that one of the goals of the projects is to encourage the scouts to build skills that will help them later in life, such as organizing the steps of a project and delegating. And he said he feels his son is benefitting from the opportunity to build those skills.

Campbell and the other scouts involved will next meet on Saturday, July 18 to continue working on the project.

Thanks to all the Scout volunteers who helped out today with James's Eagle project. Made great progress, with 2 of 3 sections in place. Already at 10ft tall, on its way to the final 15ft total! Posted by James's Eagle Scout Project on Saturday, June 13, 2020

