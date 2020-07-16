Governor: Athens County now on “watch list”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Athens County has moved up to “red” designation on Ohio’s color coded COVID-19 alert system.

In addition, the county, which was “yellow”, or a low designation when the list was first introduced two weeks ago, has now been placed on a “watch list”. That means it is close to being designated “purple”, or the most serious alert level.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon the county has had more positive test cases in the past two weeks than it had from March to the end of June, and its situation, in the governor’s words, is “rapid accelerating”.

The governor noted several bars in restaurants in the Ohio University town of Athens have recently closed, due to positive test cases. Athens City Council this week enacted a public mask requirement.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.