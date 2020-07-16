Local woman repaints band shell at Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - If you have visited Parkersburg City Park recently, you may have noticed some improvements to the inside of the band shell.

Over the years, graffiti has appeared on the walls and the paint has started to peel.

Thanks to one local woman, the inside of the shell has been repainted.

Diane McDonald is the Artsbridge Program Coordinator and she wanted to make it look as nice as possible.

“Well I work for Artsbridge and it looked bad,” said Diane McDonald. “I’m one of those people, I just like, I see something that needs fixed, I fix it. And the exercise was good to, it was a big job and it was good exercise.”

