Advertisement

Local woman repaints band shell at Parkersburg City Park

Band shell at Parkersburg City Park
Band shell at Parkersburg City Park(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - If you have visited Parkersburg City Park recently, you may have noticed some improvements to the inside of the band shell.

Over the years, graffiti has appeared on the walls and the paint has started to peel.

Thanks to one local woman, the inside of the shell has been repainted.

Diane McDonald is the Artsbridge Program Coordinator and she wanted to make it look as nice as possible.

“Well I work for Artsbridge and it looked bad,” said Diane McDonald. “I’m one of those people, I just like, I see something that needs fixed, I fix it. And the exercise was good to, it was a big job and it was good exercise.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 16th

Updated: 20 hours ago

Regional

Construction on City Park fountain near completion

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The City Park Fountain in Parkersburg is near completion

Coronavirus

Wood County “OK” on PPE supplies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Todd Telin
Wood County Commission backs "Back the Blue" day in Parkersburg

WTAP

Three arraigned for Karen Yeager death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Three arraigned in 2019 death of Parkersburg woman

Latest News

News

WVUP to hold virtual town hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
WVU Parkersburg will be holding a virtual town hall to provide details on the college’s plans for the fall semester.

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 1,290 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Breaking

UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Boaz house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
2 taken to hospital in house fire along Williams Highway Friday morning

News

Eagle Scout building “world’s biggest birdhouse”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
For his scout project, Eagle Scout James Campbell is building what his family fondly calls the “world’s biggest birdhouse.”

News

Governor: Athens County now on “watch list”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Athens County at "red" COVID-19 alert

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 7/16/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phillip Hickman and Thomas Battle