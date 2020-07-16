Obituary: Carl H. Dalton

Carl H. Dalton born October 12, 1957 died July 15, 2020 in Marietta, Ohio. Carl was preceded in death by parents, Barclay and Ralph Dalton, daughter Rhoda Mayle, sister Vivian McReynolds, brother in law Raymond Tabler, and uncle Merle (Shorty) Dalton.

Carl is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn, daughter Meghan (Randall), grandchildren Randall, April, Vivian and Patricia, sisters Victoria and Ranae, brother Ralph, sister in law Cynthia Tabler and brother in law Michael (Donna) Mayle, nieces Yvonne (Andre) and Martina, nephews Shannon, Vaughn Jr., Kevin, Howard, Dwight, Duane, David Jr, Nathanal and Michael along with a host of other nieces and nephews. Long time friends Tommy Joe Burke and Kevin Mason.

Carl never knew a stranger and will be remembered by all who crossed his path.

Carl – may your days be filled with catching all the fish you, Barclay and Uncle Shorty can catch.

Interment at Rainbow Cemetery with graveside viewing from 10-11am and services at 11 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

