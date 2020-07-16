Advertisement

Obituary: Norma Elizabeth Hart

Obituary: Norma Elizabeth Hart
Obituary: Norma Elizabeth Hart(Picasa | WTAP)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norma Elizabeth Hart, 95, of Guysville, Ohio, left this earth to be with her loved ones in heaven on Wednesday July 15, 2020.  She was born April 12, 1925 in Parkersburg, WV to Charles and Blanche (Longwell) O'Brien.

After high school she worked at the Viscose Plant before meeting her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Hart. Together, they had two sons, Gerald  Hart (Barbara) of Guysville, and Randall Hart (Rebecca) also of Guysville.  Norma had four grandchildren, Misty Vaughan (Tim) of Little Hocking, Chris Hart of Guysville, Kim Householder  (Eric) of Long Bottom, and Michael Hart (Hailee) of Guysville.  She also had seven great-grandchildren: Brenden, Brielle, and Breydon Hart, Baylee and Aydan Vaughan, Kendyl and Olivia Householder. Norma was also Godmother to Katie Muth of Huntington and Jackie Jackson also of Huntington.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert, sister Virginia O’Brien, and sister Goldie Miller as well as many brother and sister-in-laws.Norma attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church and enjoyed flowers, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

Graveside services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Private family visitation will be held prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Sheila Kathleen Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Sheila Kathleen Park

Obituaries

Obituary: Roger William Burkhart II

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Roger William Burkhart II

Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Regis Binder

Updated: 23 hours ago
Obituary: Charles Regis Binder

Obituaries

Obituary: Roscoe Arthur Anderson

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
Obituary: Roscoe Arthur Anderson

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Wright

Obituaries

Obituary: Sarah E. “Johnnie” Mees

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Obituary: Sarah E. “Johnnie” Mees

Obituaries

Obituary: Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr.

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
Obituary: Jerry Lynn Watson, Sr.

Obituaries

Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
Obituary: Evelyn Joan Rose

Obituaries

Obituary: Lucinda Marie Hammons

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
Obituary: Lucinda Marie Hammons

Obituaries

Obituary: Victoria Ellen Murray Craig

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
Obituary: Victoria Ellen Murray Craig