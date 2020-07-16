Three arraigned for Karen Yeager death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Three people linked to the death of a 69-year old Parkersburg woman in 2019 had court arraignments Thursday.

Dominick McClung is charged with two counts of murder in the death last September of Karen Yeager.

He and Eric Dillon, charged as an accessory after the fact to murder, appeared by video conference. A third man, Tyler Jenkins, also charged as an accessory, appeared in court.

McClung and Dillon already have pleaded not guilty. Jenkins was appointed an attorney Thursday, and setting of trial dates for all three were continued to later this month.

Yeager’s body was found September 2nd, near the Fifth Street bridge in Parkersburg, after she was reported missing Labor Day weekend.

Michael Leadmon, who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Yeager’s death, has already been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

