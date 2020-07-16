Advertisement

Wood County “OK” on PPE supplies

Commission passes resolution supporting "Back the Blue" day
Face mask
Face mask(Associated Press)
By Todd Telin
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The Wood County 911 Center Thursday received a shipment of medical masks as parts of its personal protective gear (PPE) stockpile.

911 officials told the county commission Thursday morning the center would like to distribute some of that PPE equipment to the general public, with the Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce a possible collection agency for that effort.

The center’s stockpile includes both medical and non-medical masks.

”We ought to push some of that out,” said center director Rick Woodyard. “We hadn’t had N95′s, but we got some KN95′s, which are not for medical use, but for protective measures. So at this point, I think we’re holding our ground.”

The commission also welcomed three new employees of the county’s engineer’s office, and approved a resolution in support of “Back the Blue” day, coming up Saturday.

An event is planned Saturday afternoon beginning at 5:00, with a march down Market Street, ending with a rally on Second Street.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

