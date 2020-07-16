WVUP now open for appointment-only services

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg opened its campus this week for appointment-only services. These services include orientations, meeting with student support services, financial aid, the professional advising center, and the business office. The bookstore will also be open for appointments soon.

In addition, prospective students can arrange for campus tours with recruiters. Tours are held in very small groups, usually consisting only of the recruiter, the student, and their parents or spouse.

Those who visit the campus are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be checked before entering facilities.

While many of these services have been available online during the COVID-19 pandemic, some students welcome the opportunity to meet in-person, said Torie Jackson, vice president of institutional advancement.

“We’ve had a good flow of people who are participating,” Jackson said.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Those who are interested in scheduling an appointment are asked to call (304) 424-8310.

