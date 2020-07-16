Advertisement

WVUP to hold virtual town hall

It will be held to provide details on the plans for the fall semester
(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg will be holding a virtual town hall to provide details on the college’s plans for the fall semester.

The town hall will take place Friday morning at 10 AM.

Leaders from the university will provide an update on plans for the fall semester instruction.

They will also be providing details on the phased reopening of campus facilities.

Students, families, faculty and staff are encouraged to learn more about these plans and to share any feedback.

The town hall can be watched on the college’s official Facebook page or YouTube channel.

