Anna Earl receives the Nicklaus Spirit Award

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Anna Earl is the winner of the Jack Nicklaus 2020 Youth Spirit award.

Anna is a member of the Parkersburg High golf team and has battled Cerebral Palsy since she was 9 months old.

The Vienna native took up golf at a young age with the encouragement of her father Michael and developed a passion for the game

But at one point the Anna’s pain from Cerebral Palsy was so severe, she could no longer play the game she loved and was confined to a wheel chair.

Her parents took her to Nationwide Children’s hospital where she underwent a surgical procedure known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy.

That was a life altering moment, relieving her of pain and allowing to get back to playing golf .

The Nicklaus Spirit Award goes to Children’s hospital patients who have persevered and overcome health struggles in their lives.

The honor is presented in conjunction with Children’s hospital and the Memorial Tournament.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.