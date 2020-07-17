Advertisement

This Is Home: Captain Bo pilots the Sistersville Ferry

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - For more than two hundred years, a ferry has carried passengers across the Ohio River from what is now Sistersville, West Virginia and Fly, Ohio. Many have captained the ferry, even more have been passengers. The latest captain has returned after the ferry closed for over a year. Back at the helm for his eighth year is a 30 year Coast Guard veteran, who has spent most of his life driving boats.

His name is Bo Hause, and he has been driving boats professionally for 40 years.

“Been running the ferry for eight years. I love it,” said Hause.

Captain Hause says he can drive a boat better than he can drive a truck.

A military man, Hause spent from 1982 to 2011 in the Coast Guard. He reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer and says he’d rather work in the military than in any civilian job. He had to be told to retire.

“I joined in 1982. You’re probably too young to remember, but people who remember it, it was when Reagan was taking over the president in 1980, there was rumor of a draft because we had hostages in Iran. and I thought well hell, I’m not getting drafted. I’m joining the service I want to. So I joined the Coast Guard. I never even planned on getting out. They told me to get out 30 years later,” said Hause.

That said, he enjoys his time captaining the Sistersville Ferry.

Hause grew up in New Jersey, but his wife of thirteen years is from the Mountain State. After they met and he retired, she brought him home to West Virginia. She wasn’t sure he would like it.

“When I was retiring and getting ready to move to St. Marys from Virginia where I was stationed. She asked me after my retirement party: ‘Are you going to be OK?’ And I said why? ‘Cause we’re moving from the coast to the mountains,’ and I said yea babe, why? There’s a river. As long as I have woods and some kind of water I’ll be fine, because I’m an outdoors-man.”

It didn’t take him long to find the water.

“He retired from the Coast Guard in December of 2011 and my daughter was the editor of the newspaper in Sistersville. She heard the ferry job was going to be open, so she called him up and he said sure I will.”

In 2018, Hause left his job as the ferry’s pilot to find steadier work. Sistersville couldn’t find a qualified pilot to take his place and the ferry service shut down for over a year.

“People in town kept asking me when I’m coming back,” said Hause. “I said I can’t come back to a seasonal job and leave a full time job with benefits. So the town agreed to hire me full time.”

Hause says he could be making a lot more money with his credentials at another job, but he was happy to come back when the City of Sistersville found him full time work.

“I think his love for the ferry brought him back, to some personal sacrifice,” said Eric Peterson, Executive Director of the Tyler County Development Authority.

“Like I said, you give the man a boat, he’s in seventh heaven,” said Sue Hause, Bo’s wife..

Hause is a stranger to no one. Other than being outdoors, one of his favorite parts about being ferry captain is meeting new people.

“The only stranger is a friend you haven’t met yet,” said Hause.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/27/20

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Amanda Debarr Stevens takes a look at the exhibits and events happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 32 deaths, more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Sports

Marshall vs ECU game postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

News

Minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50 starting Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Ritchie CR 50/39, Old U.S. 50, (Ellenboro to Pennsboro), beginning on Wednesday, September 2, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

News

U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in drug conspiracy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The U.S. Marshals are searching for six individuals who are wanted in a drug conspiracy operation that spanned Ohio and West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Latest News

News

Lane closures in Athens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The City of Athens announces that the southbound lane of North Shafer between West State Street and Brown Avenue, and the Westbound Lane of West State Street between North Shafer and Central Avenue will be closed from 8 A. M. until 4 P. M. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 for continued storm sewer repairs.

News

Belpre High School guidance counselor talks mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Belpre City Schools psychologist talks mental health and students amid pandemic

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 9 COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 199

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Hall Financial Advisors donate to the Marietta Community Foundation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Students and teachers adapt to virtual school

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Nursing homes produce "overwhelming majority" of deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago