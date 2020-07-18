U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace wall near river trail

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are replacing the wall near Butler Street collapsing onto the river trail. The trail is popular area for community members.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided they will replace the wall, originally scheduled for this summer, but has been pushed back.

“We’ve committed to doing anything we need to do to separate people from the trail, Stephen Porter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, deputy chief of regional repairs fleet. Obviously, the city doesn’t want us to close the trail and the displacement isn’t really a big deal right now, we’ve been monitoring it for several years but we will do anything to protect life and safety of the people who utilize the trail.”

Porter says they are hoping to have contractors and plans in place this fall to complete the repairs in the spring.

