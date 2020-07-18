Advertisement

WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg had plans to return to in-person classes this fall, but as COVID-19 cases continues to spike; the college wants to take precautions and continue to keep everyone safe.

WVU Parkersburg president, Chris Gilmer says it was the best decision and he knows everyone won’t agree with it.

“The bottom line is I must live with my own conscious and I cannot be a person who places any value higher than the value of a single human life,” said Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg, president.

Gilmer says this is a local decision and he is not following other universities in the state or nationwide. However, there will be some exceptions to the virtual learning for classes where in-person learning is necessary such technical programs. He says, virtual classes over the summer have been successful and wants to continue that success this fall.

“I recognize that a number of our programs, the technical programs in particular cannot really fulfill their mission to our students without meeting in a limited way face to face,” said Chris Gilmer.

Computer labs and libraries will be open on a limited basis and school leaders say, they understand that many students live in rural areas without internet.

On Monday, Chris Gilmer and university faculty will decide which classes will meet in person WVU Parkersburg has pushed back the tuition due date to August 7th, originally scheduled for July 24th and the date for class registration has been extended.

