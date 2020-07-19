Advertisement

Parkersburg community rallies behind law enforcement

"Back the Blue" rally held in downtown Parkersburg
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Community members marched down Market Street in Parkersburg on Saturday in support of those who protect and serve.

One of the organizer’s of this event is Parkersburg City Councilman, Bob Mercer, who works as a 911 dispatcher for Wood County. He wanted to show the men and women in blue that the community backs them “100 percent.”

I’ve always said as a member of council, we have the finest law enforcement officers right here in the country right here in this area bar none. We just want them to know, we appreciate who they are, what they do for us every day. They don’t have to be out here every day doing this, but this is what they do and who they are. And we appreciate them.

Bob Mercer

It’s a time in which there is a great deal of opposition to the police with cries of defunding the police are echoed across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Mercer is staunchly against this notion after seeing what police officers go through every day.

We’re going to continue to do our job. And that’s what people need to understand is we don’t go looking for trouble and causing anything. We look to help people anyway we can.

Steven Stephens, Wood County Sheriff

The officers of this community have continued to address the concerns of the public over what has happened in recent months that they’ve seen on social media. The term for bad apples in their line of work is something that they’ve heard numerous times. Officers like Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin points to how the state of West Virginia and Wood County have procedures and statutes to address these concerns and what to do if an officer does take matters into their own hands.

We are lightyears ahead of most police departments in our country. It’s really hard to believe for the most part, but we’re very fortunate that. We do have those policies in place that gives us those tools and mechanisms to eliminate officers, for example, if we had an officer that mimicked what happened in Minneapolis. We would have policies and procedures in place to eliminate that officer. But do it lawfully and within the statutes of West Virginia state law.

Joseph Martin, Parkersburg Police Chief

And despite much of what the officers of Wood County have experienced as far as public backlash, all of these officers are humbled to have the support of their community behind them.

“It means everything to us,” says Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer. “This is why we do the job. It’s just fantastic the amount of people who have come out in this weather support us today. The feeling is fantastic.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Subways showing support for the police

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local Subways showing support for the police

News

Eagle Scout Project to conserve endangered bird

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The main problem with the chimney swift is that they can't cling on to horizontal branches. They're feet simply aren't strong enough. So they have to cling on vertically. And therefore they build their nest on the inside of formerly hollowed out trees, and then they switch over to chimneys.

News

House engulfed on State Route 7

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
House engulfed on State Route 7.

News

Tygart River swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man swimming in the Tygart River on Saturday was struck and injured by a boat that then fled the scene.

News

DeWine: More COVID mandates in Ohio could come this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
No Fall Sports In MAC Until September 3rd

News

Poll workers, mail-in voting issues as November election nears

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Concerns about lack of poll workers, mail-in voting cloud election day

News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace wall near river trail

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace wall near river trail

News

WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning through fall semester

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Golfer Anna Earl's journey to recovery

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT