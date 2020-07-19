Advertisement

DeWine: More COVID mandates in Ohio could come this week

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.

DeWine appeared Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press talking about the state's response to the pandemic.

"We're going the wrong way," said DeWine. "We're at a crucial time. And so this week, you may see a lot more counties under that mask requirement. So we certainly would not rule out going statewide. We're certainly looking at that."

DeWine said this past week he participated in a phone call with health departments across Ohio. He says based on those conversations and what local officials are seeing, "more orders" are expected to come down this week.

"But I again want to emphasize it's not all about orders," DeWine said to Chuck Todd. "You've got to get people to come along with you as you do this."

Later this week, DeWine says an ad campaign will start running encouraging people to wear masks.

"Really, the message is: You wear the mask for other people," said DeWine. "You wear the mask to protect your grandmother. You wear the mask to -- and so it's not just the orders. The orders are obviously important. But getting people to buy in and to understand."

To watch the full interview, click here.

